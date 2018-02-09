Prince William disappointed with threat homelessness poses to Britain's youth

The Duke of Cambridge has said he is "disappointed and frustrated" by the threat homelessness still poses to the lives and futures of young people in the UK one of the world's richest countries.

William's comment came as Centrepoint, the homeless charity he supports as patron, held an award ceremony recognising the achievements of those helped by the organisation at Kensington Palace today.

The royal chatted with guests at the reception and then later helped hand out awards.