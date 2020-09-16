Prince William and Kate try their hand at bagel making at famous East End bakery

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out a series of engagements in London including meeting job seekers at a local job centre, chatting to staff and volunteers at the East London Mosque and lending a hand at a famous bagel bakery.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kate and William got stuck in when they the Beigel Bake bakery on buzzing Brick Lane to learn what has made the institution so popular for more than 40 years.

The 24-hour bakery has become the staple of clubbers, shift workers and tourists drawn to its renowned salt beef bagels, which give a taste of the food once popular with the East End's former Jewish community, now largely replaced by Bengali Muslim residents.

At the nearby East London Mosque and London Muslim Centre, the royals met staff, volunteers and local business leaders who helped provide food parcels to the local community.