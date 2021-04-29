TODAY |

Prince William and Kate share new photos on 10th wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new portraits to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Prince William and Kate. Source: Chris Floyd

Prince William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April, 2011, in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey that was watched by millions of people around the globe.

Two years later, the royal couple welcomed their first child, Prince George, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and then their youngest child, Prince Louis, in 2018.

The photographs were taken at Kensington Palace this week by Chris Floyd.

