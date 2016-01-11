TODAY |

Prince William and Kate set to visit bushfire-hit towns in Australia

Source:  AAP

Prince William and his wife Catherine are preparing to visit bushfire-ravaged Australian towns.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Sandringham war memorial to mark the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign. Source: Associated Press

Scott Morrison is expected to issue the formal invitation for the royal visit later this week.

The Australian government has been in discussions with Kensington Palace about the bushfire tour.

No dates or locations have been settled as yet.

The prime minister is expected to propose dates and a program in his letter to the palace.

The trip would be William's fifth visit to Australia and the couple's first since 2014.

