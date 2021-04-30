Prince William and Kate release family video on 10th wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a video of a family outing with their young children to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

It comes after the royal couple yesterday released photos taken this week at Kensington Palace by Chris Floyd.

Prince William and Kate share new photos on 10th wedding anniversary

Prince William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April, 2011, in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey that was watched by millions of people around the globe.

Two years later, the royal couple welcomed their first child, Prince George, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and then their youngest child, Prince Louis, in 2018.

Prince William and Kate posted the video to Twitter, thanking people for their support over the years.