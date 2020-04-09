TODAY |

Prince William and Kate pay special video call to school in UK for essential workers' children

Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have carried out their royal engagement via video call.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and students at a school for children of essential workers. Source: 1 NEWS

The special call was make to a school in the UK which is educating and looking after essential workers' children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess dialed in to talk to teachers and students at Casterton Primary Academy.

They spoke to the children about their school and thanked the teachers for looking after the children of essential workers during the current crisis in the UK.

Schools across the UK have been kept open for vulnerable children and children of essential workers during the country's lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess are not the first royals to turn to video link during the lockdown after Prince Charles opened a London Hospital via video last week.


