Prince William and Kate Middleton wow crowds during visit to Sweden

Associated Press

The British royals were joined by members of Sweden’s royal family in Stockholm.
Royalty

01:36
1
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

2
Cockatoo (file picture).

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


00:26
3
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Lunar super-moon eclipse's 'dusky red' colour tonight the product of physics

00:24
4
Ms Kaye says she had not been contacted by other caucus MPs over a leadership change.

Nikki Kaye denies she'll challenge Bill English but another National MP admits there's been 'some talk'

5
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Live stream: Bill English sets out National's vision for New Zealand in first major speech of 2018

Mr English's speech comes amid leadership rumblings from within the National Party.


NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.


01:36
Temperatures are poised to drop by 20 degrees in some areas in the next 24 hours.

00:24
Speculation has been swirling today around the future of Bill English, ahead of a major speech this afternoon.

00:54
Mr Bishop, the Hutt South MP, says Mr English “has my 100 per cent support”.

'I'm focused on leading National back into government' - Bill English moves to shut down media speculation of leadership rumblings

Mr English is due to give a major speech this afternoon.


 
