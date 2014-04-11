TODAY |

Prince William and Duchess Catherine to visit Pakistan

Bang Showbiz
More From
World
Royalty
UK and Europe

Prince William and Duchess Catherine will visit Pakistan in the autumn.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit the south Asian country in a few months' time, with more details to be released in due course.

A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Further details will be advised in due course."

It comes just days after it was revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will tour South Africa this autumn with their baby son.

A post on their Instagram page reads: "TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola.

"His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!"

Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa has said that the tour will be "short."

"That's great news for us, and I predict it's also good news for the South African economy. I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival SONA [South Africa's State of the Nation Address] which could restore economic growth all on its own. We're hugely looking forward to that and thanks in anticipation for that and all the support that I know we're going to receive. This a much shorter visit, they'll be here for a matter of days and not months," he said. 

Prince William and Duchess Kate Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Ms Williamson made reference to Ms Ardern in a recent candidates debate, where she seemed to challenge her around which country is best to grow up in.
Jacinda Ardern responds to 'girlfriend you are so on' comment made by US presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson
2
Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps.
Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia
3
Joseph Parker knocks out Alexander Flores (USA black/gold shorts) during the Duco Events/Flooring Xtra Parker vs Flores, Heavyweight Boxing contest, Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand, 15th December, 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker to fight fellow Samoan heavyweight Alex Leapai
4
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.
TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'
5
Veronica Pome’e landed in Auckland this morning and was greeted with a powhiri.
Sports Illustrated's first Polynesian plus-size model lands in New Zealand
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Judge blocks Trump from using $3.7 billion to build border wall

Rebuked by many, Saudi crown prince receives warm reception at G20 summit
In this photo taken June 18, 2019, provided by the Ocean Voyages Institute, are nets brought in by the sailing ship Kwai from the Pacific gyre cleanup in Honolulu. Mariners on a sailing vessel hundreds of miles from the Hawaiian coast picked up more than 40 tons of abandoned fishing nets in an effort to clean a garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean, where the nets can entangle whales, turtles and fish and damage coral reefs. The crew of volunteers with the California-based nonprofit Ocean Voyages Institute fished out the derelict nets from a marine gyre between Hawaii and California known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch during a 25-day expedition, the group's founder, Mary Crowley, announced Friday, June 28, 2019. (AJ Jaeger/Ocean Voyages Institute via AP)

Forty tons of fishing nets retrieved in Pacific Ocean cleanup
04:47
The British capital's history of battling on in the face of adversity goes a long way back.

Inquest slams lack of protection in London Bridge attack