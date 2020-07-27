Prince William and David Beckham discuss mental health as part of awareness campaign

David Beckham has opened up to Prince William about how he’s teaching his children to talk about their mental health.

Duke of Cambridge and famous guests discuss mental health.

During a video call, the former footballer and father of four admitted he preaches to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven the importance to talk and say if you’re not OK.

The 45-year-old also spoke about dealing with his own difficulties and pointed to his biggest mistake when he was sent off playing Argentina in the 1998 World Cup and the brutal reaction he copped.

“Did I feel it was OK at the time to go to someone and say I need help? No, because it was a different era, and I just felt that I had to keep it all in and deal with it myself,” Beckham said.

Beckham was red carded when he kicked an Argentinian player on the back of the knee and costing England the game. His petulant kick made him the most hated man in England and sparked outrage across the nation.

“If social media was around when I was going through that time, it would have been a whole different story. But I was lucky, I had a support system within Manchester United, the manager, and obviously family,” he said.