Prince William aims to save the planet with new documentary

Associated Press

Prince William is on a mission to save the planet with a new documentary.

Prince William: A Planet For Us All aims to champion people working to leave the world a better place for future generations. Source: Associated Press

Prince William: A Planet For Us All aims to give a voice to those who are working to protect the planet and champion people working to leave the world a better place for future generations.

"The world can act when it needs to act, so why won't it?" said the prince.  

"It's about making sure that our footprint is not so overly dominant that nothing else survives."

Filmed over two years throughout various communities within Africa, Asia, the United Kingdom and beyond, the documentary details the Duke of Cambridge's deep connection with the outdoors.

"I have belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference," says the Duke in the documentary, which is narrated by actor David Oyelowo.

The documentary airs today on discovery+.

