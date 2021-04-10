Prince Philip's children pay tribute in pre-recorded interview

Princess Anne and Prince Edward paid tribute to their father Prince Philip in a pre-recorded interview which took place prior to the 99-year-old's death.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prince Edward noted his father's great sense of humour, while Princess Anne discussed how the Prince's nomadic life shaped his character.

Prince Philip, the tough-minded husband of The Queen, spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life.

In the interview at Buckingham Palace, the exact date of which is not known, Princess Anne painted a picture of her father as a very supportive spouse.

"It shows a real understanding of the pressures that the Queen was going through," the Princess said, referring to her father giving up his naval career, something he had been passionate about.

Prince Edward celebrated his father's well-documented irreverence.

"My father was always capable of being able to manage interviews in a way and say things that the rest of us always dreamed we could say," said the Prince, laughing.

His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.