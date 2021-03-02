Prince Philip transferred to another central London hospital for continued treatment

Prince Philip has been transferred to another central London hospital for continued medical treatment, where he’ll stay until at least the end of the week.

Prince Philip. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed the 99-year-old was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a specialist hospital internationally renowned for heart treatments and cardiac services.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” the Palace added.

The statement comes after a flurry of activity outside King Edward hospital where an ambulance was seen picking up the Duke. Staff and police used umbrellas to shield the duke from public view.