Prince Philip taken to hospital

Source:  BBC

Prince Philip travelled from the Sandringham estate to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition on last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, the palace said it was "on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor".

The duke, 98, retired from public life in August 2017.

He spent decades supporting the Queen and attending events for his own charities and organisations.

Since retiring from official solo duties, he has appeared in public alongside the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at events and church services.

The duke has not been seen out in public since attending Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in May.

The palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

The duke is expected to be in hospital for a few days. He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

It comes as the Queen arrived in the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk after leaving London yesterday.

