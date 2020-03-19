Prince Philip praises Covid-19 frontline workers in rare public message

The Duke of Edinburgh has praised coronavirus frontline workers in a rare public statement.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Source: Getty

In his message Prince Philip praised the "vital and urgent work" being done by so many to tackle the pandemic.

"Those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19," the 98-year-old said.

He acknowledged the public for heeding the Government's guidance and paid tribute to key workers as the total number of deaths in the UK from coronavirus increased by more than 16,500.

"On behalf of those who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."