Prince Philip makes first public appearance since hospitalisation

Prince Philip has made his first public appearance since being discharged from a London hospital last week.

The Queen's husband attended the funeral of his cousin Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten Of Burma.

Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital last Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said.

The admission was a precautionary measure after he fell ill with an infection related to an existing health condition that wasn't made public.

His brief admission to the hospital meant he missed out on two major events in the queen's calendar - the state opening of Parliament and the Royal Ascot horse races.

In May, Philip announced he was stepping down from public life and wouldn't take on new charity roles after more than six decades of service.

The royal has been hospitalised several times in recent years, including for treatment of a blocked coronary artery in 2011 and a bladder infection in 2012, but he has been in generally good health.