Prince Philip has successful procedure for heart condition

Prince Philip has had a successful procedure for a heart condition and will remain in hospital for a number of days, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” the Palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

In 2011 just before Christmas, the 99-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery and had a stent fitted.

The statement comes amid growing tensions within the royal family ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s televised Oprah interview, with Meghan accusing the royal family of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about her and Harry.