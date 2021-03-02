TODAY |

Prince Philip has successful procedure for heart condition

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Philip has had a successful procedure for a heart condition and will remain in hospital for a number of days, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip is being observed for a pre-existing heart condition. Source: BBC

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” the Palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Duke of Edinburgh is “slightly improving” but he “hurts at moments”, the Duchess of Cornwall said. Source: Breakfast

In 2011 just before Christmas, the 99-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery and had a stent fitted.

The statement comes amid growing tensions within the royal family ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s televised Oprah interview, with Meghan accusing the royal family of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about her and Harry.

It comes as the Palace tweeted a photo of the Queen and the Duke on social media to mark World Book Day, with the photo a reminder of less turbulent times of the royal couple together at Balmoral in 1976.

World
Royalty
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes off east coast of North Island, tsunami threat cancelled for land areas
2
New figures show where thousands of permanent residents and temporary visa holders have returned from
3
Mayor Shadbolt says Tamakis not welcome in Invercargill after couple's lockdown flee
4
Thirteen parties to appear in court tomorrow over deaths in Whakaari/White Island eruption
5
Early morning magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Wellington felt by thousands
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:17

SpaceX Starship explodes after test flight landing

Queensland teen dies after being stung by world's most venomous jellyfish

Pressure remains on Scott Morrison to launch inquiry into rape allegations against Attorney-General
01:53

Manslaughter charges for alleged drugged NSW driver who killed boys who were walking home from pool