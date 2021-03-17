Prince Philip discharged from hospital after month-long stay

Prince Philip has reunited with the Queen in Windsor Castle after a month-long stay in hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite attempts to shield the Prince being wheelchaired out of King Edward VII's Hospital in London, photographers outside captured his departure.

An hour later, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh was discharged and had returned to Windsor Castle "following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition".

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," a statement from the Palace said.

Four weeks ago, the 99-year-old was initially taken by car to hospital after telling his doctor he felt unwell.