Prince Philip 'comfortable and responding to treatment' for infection, will stay in hospital

Prince Philip is receiving medical attention for an infection, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. Source: Associated Press

"He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," a palace spokesperson added.

The Duke of Edinburgh was taken to London’s King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after feeling unwell. His illness was not Covid-19 related.

The 99-year-old received a visit from his son the Prince of Wales in the weekend. Hospital Covid rules state a visit from one person can be considered "in exceptional circumstances".

