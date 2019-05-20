Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new pictures of their three children enjoying her garden, Woodland Wilderness created for the upcoming Chelsea Flower Show.

Via their Instagram account, Kensington Royal, the pair announced they were "very pleased to share some new photographs of their family" as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The family pictures include a never-before-seen image of Prince Louis walking.

The Duchess said she hopes her woodland creation "inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together".

Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Source: Associated Press

Kate is described as being a "strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular."

The Back to Nature Garden was designed by the Duchess as well as several architects and is described as a "woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature".

