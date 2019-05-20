TODAY |

Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new pictures of their three children enjoying her garden, Woodland Wilderness created for the upcoming Chelsea Flower Show.

Via their Instagram account, Kensington Royal, the pair announced they were "very pleased to share some new photographs of their family" as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The family pictures include a never-before-seen image of Prince Louis walking.

The Duchess said she hopes her woodland creation "inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together".

In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Source: Associated Press

Kate is described as being a "strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular."

The Back to Nature Garden was designed by the Duchess as well as several architects and is described as a "woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature".

In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, front, Princess Charlotte, front, and Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, front, Princess Charlotte, front, and Prince Louis. Source: 1 NEWS

She said all three of their children helped decorate the garden by "gathering moss, leaves and twigs".

In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Spice Girls singer Mel B rushed to hospital after losing sight in an eye
2
The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
3
One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
Police name man killed in Otara shooting
4
Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
5
Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.
Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:43
The pair tied the knot at Windsor Castle one year ago.

Harry and Meghan release behind the scenes wedding snaps on first anniversary
01:20
Pauline Hanson says at the time of the incident the candidate was “buying groceries”.

One Nation truck torched in Tasmania following Australian election
00:21
The bus was carrying at least 25 people near the Giza Pyramids when the bomb detonated.

Seventeen injured after bomb hits tourist bus near Egypt's Giza Pyramids
French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the media

France's Macron forced to curb his ambitions for Europe