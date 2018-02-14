 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Prince Henrik, husband of Danish monarch, dies at age 83

share

Source:

Associated Press

Denmark's palace says Prince Henrik, the French-born husband of Danish monarch Queen Margrethe who publicly vented his frustration at not being the social equal of his wife or their son, has died. He was 83.

FILE - In this June 13, 2011, file photo, Denmark's Prince Henrik, right, waves as he drives a Tesla Roadster at the electric car maker's headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. Denmark's royal palace says the 83-year-old Prince Henrik, has been transferred from a Copenhagen hospital to the family's residence north of the capital "where he wishes to spend his last moments." (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Denmark's Prince Henrik.

Source: Associated Press

A statement on the royal house's website said Henrik died today (NZT) in his sleep at the palace and that the queen was at his side. A press official in the palace office confirmed the statement to The Associated Press but would not give his name.

Henrik was made prince consort when Margrethe acceded to the throne in 1972.

The jovial prince was known for being frank and forthright.

The palace said last week his health had "seriously worsened" and Olympic official Crown Prince Frederik was rushing home from the Winter Games in South Korea.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Where will Cyclone Gita hit NZ? '(That's) the million dollar question', says MetService

2
Who's in and who's out in the National leadership race.

Adams, Bridges and Collins announce National leadership bids, hoping to lead party to 2020 election win

00:15
3
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

4
Judith Collins and Amy Adams.

Opinion: Put aside talk about Judith Collins' hair and Amy Adams' jacket - National's leadership race isn't a beauty contest

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Who's in and who's out in the National leadership race.

Adams, Bridges and Collins announce National leadership bids, hoping to lead party to 2020 election win

A number of other National MPs are still undecided whether they will be vying for the leadership.

Fletcher Building sign and logo

Construction giant Fletcher Building announce $660m expected loss, Sir Ralph Norris resigns as chairman

None of the company's shareholders will get an interim dividend.

01:13
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

Is Judith Collins the right person to lead National into the next election?

There's fierce competition but Crusher tells NZ, "I'm that person".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 