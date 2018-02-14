Prince Henrik, husband of Danish monarch, dies at age 83

Denmark's palace says Prince Henrik, the French-born husband of Danish monarch Queen Margrethe who publicly vented his frustration at not being the social equal of his wife or their son, has died. He was 83.

Denmark's Prince Henrik. Source: Associated Press

A statement on the royal house's website said Henrik died today (NZT) in his sleep at the palace and that the queen was at his side. A press official in the palace office confirmed the statement to The Associated Press but would not give his name.

Henrik was made prince consort when Margrethe acceded to the throne in 1972.

The jovial prince was known for being frank and forthright.