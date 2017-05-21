 

Prince Harry's romantic dash from wedding to collect girlfriend Meghan Markle for reception

Prince Harry skipped part of Pippa Middleton's wedding to rush back to London to collect his actor girlfriend Meghan Markle and escort her to the reception.

The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.
Reports out of the UK say the Prince left the wedding in Bucklebury, 80km west of London, and drove back to Kensington Palace, where Markle was waiting to avoid stealing the limelight from Pippa on her big day as she married financier James Matthews. 

The couple then returned in an Audi and made a low-key entrance to the reception, in time to catch a fly-past by a World War II-era Spitfire plane, The Sun reported.

"Harry is extremely fond of his sister-in-law. They had a wonderful time at Kate and William’s wedding," a source told The Sun.

"He knew this was all about Pippa's big day and he and Meghan jointly decided they didn't want to upstage her."

Harry, 32, has been dating Markle since last year. 

He confirmed the relationship in November when he complained about intrusive press coverage.

The 35-year-old American Markle plays ambitious paralegal Rachel Zane in the hit US television drama Suits.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and James Mathews Englefield wedding was nothing short of regal.

Crowds of nosy locals eagerly wait outside St Mark's Church for a peek at Pippa Middleton's almost-Royal wedding
In what's been dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year Pippa married James Matthews in England.

Video: Royals and celebrities including William and Harry and Roger Federer arrive at Pippa Middleton's wedding
Pippa was decked out in a white dress and veil as she married hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Video: The sweet moment Pippa Middleton arrives at church for her wedding and is helped out of car by her father
The Duchess of Cambridge ushered the flower boys and girls away from adults after the ceremony.

Watch: Kate Middleton has a word with Prince George after her sister Pippa's wedding

