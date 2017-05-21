Prince Harry's romantic dash from wedding to collect girlfriend Meghan Markle for reception

Prince Harry skipped part of Pippa Middleton's wedding to rush back to London to collect his actor girlfriend Meghan Markle and escort her to the reception.

Reports out of the UK say the Prince left the wedding in Bucklebury, 80km west of London, and drove back to Kensington Palace, where Markle was waiting to avoid stealing the limelight from Pippa on her big day as she married financier James Matthews.

The couple then returned in an Audi and made a low-key entrance to the reception, in time to catch a fly-past by a World War II-era Spitfire plane, The Sun reported.

"Harry is extremely fond of his sister-in-law. They had a wonderful time at Kate and William’s wedding," a source told The Sun.

"He knew this was all about Pippa's big day and he and Meghan jointly decided they didn't want to upstage her."

Harry, 32, has been dating Markle since last year.

He confirmed the relationship in November when he complained about intrusive press coverage.