Prince Harry's first talks with Charles and William after Oprah interview 'not productive'

Prince Harry has spoken to his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William for the first time since his and Meghan’s tell-all US interview.

The family talks were revealed on-air by American CBS presenter Gayle King, a friend of Meghan, who told her co-presenters she called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the weekend to see how they were doing.

"It’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," she said.

"The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

However, King claimed no one from the royal family had spoken directly to Meghan following the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

"What is still upsetting to them is that the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, yet they believe false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still."

She added: "They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family."