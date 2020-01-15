Prince Harry wins defamation case against British tabloid

Prince Harry has accepted an apology and substantial damages from the publisher of British tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, over allegations he snubbed the Royal Marines after stepping down as a senior royal.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Source: Associated Press

The Duke of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers for defamation over two articles published in October which claimed he had "not been in touch ... since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March".

Lawyers acting for the Prince, who served for a decade in the British army, called the story a "personal attack" and said in court documents that Harry was "frustrated and saddened" because the articles diminished his credibility with veterans.