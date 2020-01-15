TODAY |

Prince Harry wins defamation case against British tabloid

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry has accepted an apology and substantial damages from the publisher of British tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, over allegations he snubbed the Royal Marines after stepping down as a senior royal.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Source: Associated Press

The Duke of Sussex sued Associated Newspapers for defamation over two articles published in October which claimed he had "not been in touch ... since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March".

Lawyers acting for the Prince, who served for a decade in the British army, called the story a "personal attack" and said in court documents that Harry was "frustrated and saddened" because the articles diminished his credibility with veterans.

The 36-year-old is donating the significant damages recovered to the Invictus Games Foundation, a competition run for wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women, which he set up.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
Media
Daniel Faitaua
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Two people die in crash involving three vehicles in Moerewa, Northland
2
Cruise ship denied entry to NZ low on fuel with storm on horizon
3
Horse killing, suspicious fire near Hastings believed to be gang related
4
Concerns raised around children missing school as students return to classrooms from today
5
Christchurch man knocked unconscious in attack by suspected gang member
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:09

New way of tackling youth crime being trialled in Porirua District Court

01:47

Myanmar military says it's taking control of the country in coup

'Amateur' hotel system blamed for West Australia's five-day lockdown
02:03

Victoria spends $5.1 million in deadly quarantine hotel blunder