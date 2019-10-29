TODAY |

Prince Harry to watch Rugby World Cup final in Japan

1 NEWS
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
Rugby World Cup

The UK's Prince Harry is set to watch the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), will watch England take on South Africa. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fresh off the historic victory over the All Blacks, the England coach was in lively spirits as usual. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 19-7 score actually flattered two-time defending champions New Zealand. Source: Spark Sport RWC

It comes after England beat New Zealand 19-7 in the semi-final on Saturday. 

Prince Harry opens the Rugby World Cup as patron of England Rugby Source: Getty
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
Sonny Bill Williams weighing up $10m deal to return to league ahead of likely final All Blacks Test - report
4
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
5
All Blacks-Wales third-place playoff to be shown on TVNZ1 with a delay
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:25

England coach Eddie Jones returns fire at Warren Gatland, much to the amusement of his players
00:42

EU grants another Brexit delay as UK ponders new election

Hong Kong protestors use skin and ink to support movement

England's Ben Spencer has a chance to replicate accidental hero Stephen Donald