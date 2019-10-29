Prince Harry to watch Rugby World Cup final in Japan

The UK's Prince Harry is set to watch the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday.
The Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), will watch England take on South Africa.
Fresh off the historic victory over the All Blacks, the England coach was in lively spirits as usual.
The 19-7 score actually flattered two-time defending champions New Zealand.
It comes after England beat New Zealand 19-7 in the semi-final on Saturday.