Prince Harry targeted in prank call says Donald Trump has 'blood on his hands'

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry has apparently fallen victim to prank phone calls carried out by two Russian comedians, Vladimir and Alexey.

The two comedians releasing recorded excerpts after getting through to the Duke of Sussex by posing as climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father. Source: 1 NEWS

Unverified conversations also included his views on Donald Trump where he claimed the US president has 'blood on his hands' due to his position on the coal industry. 

"The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry its so big in America, he has blood on his hands," the prince reportedly said.

Prince Harry went on to to say that President Trump would want to meet Greta Thunberg to "make him look better" but would not want to discuss climate change under fear she would out smart him. 

The recordings went on to detail him reportedly talking about the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, Megxit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his own stance on climate change. 

