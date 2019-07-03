TODAY |

Prince Harry talks about being role model for his son, praises Princess Diana's inspiration

Associated Press
Britain's Prince Harry described today how fatherhood has helped him realise how important it is to have a good role model in life.

"Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behaviour, one day maybe even following in my footsteps," he told the National Youth Mentoring Summit in London.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, added that his late mother Princess Diana had been a role model for many people.

"My mother, Princess Diana, was a role model to so many, without realising the impact she would have on so many lives.

"Being a role model and mentor can help heal the wounds of your own past and create a better future for someone else. As proven by today's inspirational youth, and many of the stories we've heard this afternoon, the impact of a mentor has the power to make society richer, happier, kinder and more aligned."

But being a royal wasn't always an asset for potential role models, he went on.

"You don't have to be a princess or a public figure to be a role model, in fact it's equally valuable if you're not because it's more relatable," he told the audience.

"It really is a pleasure to be here this afternoon and feel the inspiration percolating in this room. It's the quintessential combination of enthusiasm and optimism, something that we can all feel when surrounded by empowered youth."

The Duke of Sussex talked about his son and late mother, Princess Diana, at the National Youth Mentoring Summit. Source: Associated Press
