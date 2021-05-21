Prince Harry says UK media's 'unethical practices' ultimately took Princess Diana's life

Britain's Prince Harry issued a strongly-worded statement criticising the media for unethical practices after an investigation concluded that one of the BBC's journalists used “deceitful behaviour” to secure Princess Diana's most explosive TV interview in 1995.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (file photo). Source: Associated Press

The circumstances surrounding the interview from more than 20 years ago came under scrutiny after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.

The BBC appointed a retired senior judge in November to lead an investigation into the matter.

Yesterday, a report from the inquiry said Bashir acted in a deceitful way and breached BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements and showing them to Charles Spencer to gain access to the princess.

The report also criticised the BBC for covering up what it knew about Bashir’s actions, and said the corporation’s own probe into the matter fell short of its usual standards of integrity and transparency.

Harry said the issue was bigger than just the BBC, and that “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life".

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step toward justice and truth,” he wrote.

“Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these-and even worse-are still widespread today.”

