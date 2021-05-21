TODAY |

Prince Harry says UK media's 'unethical practices' ultimately took Princess Diana's life

Source:  Associated Press

Britain's Prince Harry issued a strongly-worded statement criticising the media for unethical practices after an investigation concluded that one of the BBC's journalists used “deceitful behaviour” to secure Princess Diana's most explosive TV interview in 1995.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (file photo). Source: Associated Press

The circumstances surrounding the interview from more than 20 years ago came under scrutiny after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.

The BBC appointed a retired senior judge in November to lead an investigation into the matter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The damning report found Martin Bashir used fake documents in a serious breach of guidelines. Source: Breakfast

Yesterday, a report from the inquiry said Bashir acted in a deceitful way and breached BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements and showing them to Charles Spencer to gain access to the princess.

The report also criticised the BBC for covering up what it knew about Bashir’s actions, and said the corporation’s own probe into the matter fell short of its usual standards of integrity and transparency.

read more
BBC reporter used 'deceitful behaviour' to secure Princess Diana interview, inquiry finds

Harry said the issue was bigger than just the BBC, and that “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life".

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step toward justice and truth,” he wrote.

“Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these-and even worse-are still widespread today.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

A scathing report found she was deceived by reporter Martin Bashir 25 years ago, and that the organisation then covered it up. Source: 1 NEWS

His brother, Prince William, also criticized the media and issued a separated statement.

World
UK and Europe
Royalty
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Racist media' — Dairy company investigates Canterbury employee over far right YouTube content
2
NSW farmer traps thousands of mice in large home-made trap
3
Friends cast returns to NZ screens next week for reunion special
4
Prince William lays into BBC, calls for infamous Diana interview to never be aired again
5
Remains of underwater Italian village re-emerges after 70 years
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:33

Inspired by TV crime show, Florida girl, 11, got blue slime on armed attacker trying to kidnap her

NZ military assists search for five fishermen, missing in Fiji waters after 'violent incident' aboard ship

Prosecutors seek new charge for three ex-cops accused of aiding in George Floyd's murder

Prince Harry opens up about anxiety returning to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral — 'I was afraid'