Prince Harry says he was “trapped” in the royal family before Meghan helped free him.

Oprah Winfrey asked Harry in their interview that aired today in the US whether he would have stepped down from his royal duties if he had never met Meghan.

“I wouldn’t have been able to,” the Duke of Sussex replied, “because I myself was trapped as well” until “the moment that I met Meg.”

Meghan said allegations that the couple’s departure was due to her scheming made no sense.

“I left my career, my life. I left everything because I love him,” she said. “Our plan was to do this forever.”

Harry said “we did everything we did to make it work” and would never have left had the palace been supportive of Meghan.

Harry also said his family cut him off financially in early 2020 after they announced they were eschewing their duties, and that they were only able to depart because of the money left him by his mother, the late Princess Diana.