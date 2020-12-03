TODAY |

Prince Harry says Covid-19 like a reminder from Mother Nature that we take too much

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has compared the Covid-19 to a mother's punishment for a greedy child, saying we take so much and give very little back.

The Duke of Sussex said the pandemic has been a stark reminder of how interconnected we are as a species. Source: Reuters

The prince, speaking to the chief executive of environmental streaming platform WaterBear, talked about how he believed the pandemic was a reminder that humans take a lot from the environment.

"Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it's almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour, to really take a moment and think about what we've done," he said.

"It's certainly reminded me, as it has probably reminded all of us, about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature. We take so much from her and we rarely give anything back."

The Prince and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been vocal in their support of environmental causes, and have voiced concern about deforestation, ecosystem destruction and illegal trade in wildlife.

However, Prince Harry has also been criticised in the past for his use of private jets, which contribute a large amount of CO2 greenhouse gases to the atmosphere for each flight.

