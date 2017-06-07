 

Prince Harry says being forced to leave the front line 'put him on the path to the games'

Prince Harry has said he felt guilt at having to "leave his guys" after details of his deployment to the front line were leaked to the press. 

The Prince made a speech in Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games which will be held there.
The prince was forced to travel back to the UK from Afghanistan in February 2008 to avoid putting his troops in further danger. 

He left the British Army in 2015 after completing a further tour in Afghanistan.

He talked in Sydney this afternoon of being on a flight home with the coffin of a Danish soldier and two British soldiers in induced comas. 

This experience, he said, spurred him on to support the Invictus Games, of which he is a founding patron. 

The games will be held in Toronto this year and move to Sydney in 2018. 

Started in 2014, the games are for Armed services personnel who are wounded, sick or injured and armed service veterans.

Australia

