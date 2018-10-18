Prince Harry reveals mental health struggles, tells Sydney group it took 18 months to find someone to talk to

The royal couple have again shone a light on mental health during their visit to Australia today, with Prince Harry revealing it took him 18 months to find someone to talk to about his own struggles.

Source: Associated Press

At Bondi Beach today, the couple spent time with OneWave - a surf community group raising awareness for mental health and well-being.

Sitting in the group's "anti-bad vibe" circle, Prince Harry told them mental health doesn't discriminate.

"Harry said each and everyone of us will experience poor mental health at some stage in our lives," Charlotte Connell told AAP.

"Harry said 'it took me not six months, but 18 months to find the right person to speak to; you're not going to find the right person to speak to straight away.'"

Ms Connell said both Harry and Meghan used exercise as a way of keeping well.

"Even in her jetlagged state she got up in the morning and did yoga at 4.30am," she said.

"She said it's so good for healing her mind."

Yesterday, Prince Harry left a royal fan shocked by giving her a hug while on a visit in Melbourne.

India Brown, 19, was visibly emotional and looked unable to speak after Harry embraced her.

Brown had a sign with her which read "Been here since 4 am, loved you since I was 8".

Ms Connell, who is 23 weeks pregnant, told Meghan being pregnant felt like being jetlagged without the travel.

"So for her to be jetlagged and pregnant must be pretty exhausting." Meghan agreed.

Prince Harry has become known for his mental health advocacy and founded the charity Heads Together with his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2016.

In recent years he has opened up about own struggles following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 when he was just 12.

The normally cool crowd at Bondi beach were caught royal fever on Friday.

Meghan wore a beach-appropriate olive striped maxi-dress by Martin Grant and heeled wedges, while Harry wore chinos and a blue shirt.

As soon as she hit the sand, Meghan and Harry took off the shoes. It was a stark contrast to the time her sister-in-law Catherine kept her shoes on while visiting Manly beach.

Bondi 'mermaid' Lizmania, accompanied by her dog Tipseatoes, was dressed in neon pink to mark the event.

"I'm here to give them both a hug and spread the love, it's a day for love," Lizmania told AAP.

The couple also met members of the public gathered at the popular eastern Sydney beach for a 20-minute walkabout before heading off.

They have several more engagements in Sydney on Friday.

Harry will climb the Harbour Bridge with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to raise the Invictus Games flag - major reason for the royal visit.