 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Prince Harry reveals he once 'wanted out' of royal family

share

Source:

Associated Press

Prince Harry says he once "wanted out" of the British royal family.

He also told a US magazine he was wasn't happy at having to walk behind mum Princess Diana's coffin at her funeral.
Source: BBC

In an interview published in the Mail on Sunday, the prince said the time he spent in the army was "the best escape I've ever had" and that he once considered giving up his title.

He said: "I felt I wanted out, but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself."

Harry is fifth in line to the throne.

The comments followed an interview published in Newsweek in which he said he doubted anyone in the royal family wanted to be king or queen.

He said his family "will carry out our duties at the right time" and that they're "not doing this for ourselves, but for the greater good of the people."

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

01:36
The prince said the royals were acting for the greater good of the people.

Prince Harry upsets some royal commentators by saying no royal wants to be King or Queen

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:22
1
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to talk about wining the America's Cup, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
2
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, then sails off in to the blue

00:39
3
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

02:13
4
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

00:30
5
NZ are two wins from winning the America's Cup after a super display in race seven.

Team NZ flawless under pressure! Burling blitzes the start, holds off Spithill to clinch huge win (and a 5-1 lead!)

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 537866389

Varnish cache server

00:48
Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.

Watch: Patriotic Breakfast crew show off red socks as Team New Zealand head for victory

Hilary, Jack, Daniel and Chris are putting their best foot forward for the Kiwi sailors.


02:22
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to talk about wining the America's Cup, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

Re-live an incredible day for Team NZ at the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ