Prince Harry to return for grandfather's funeral as Meghan stays in US

Prince Harry is to return to the United Kingdom for his grandfather’s funeral.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Source: Associated Press

At a media briefing to discuss Prince Philip’s funeral arrangements, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh’s grandson, who now lives with his family in Montecito, California is to fly back in the coming days.

However, his wife Meghan Markle, who is in her late stages of pregnancy, will stay in the US.

"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend, the Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel, so the Duke will be attending," a palace spokesperson confirmed.

No details on when Harry will arrive were given or whether he will be expected to quarantine on arrival under the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Harry’s imminent return will be the first time he will see his family since the Sussexes’ explosive Oprah Winfrey interview; where they made a number of damning allegations about the Royal Family.

The Duchess told Winfrey that a senior royal, not thought to be The Queen or Prince Philip, had asked what colour skin her son might have.

Yesterday, the couple paid tribute to Prince Philip following the news of his death on their Archewell website.