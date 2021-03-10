TODAY |

Prince Harry to return for grandfather's funeral as Meghan stays in US

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry is to return to the United Kingdom for his grandfather’s funeral.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Source: Associated Press

At a media briefing to discuss Prince Philip’s funeral arrangements, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh’s grandson, who now lives with his family in Montecito, California is to fly back in the coming days.

However, his wife Meghan Markle, who is in her late stages of pregnancy, will stay in the US.

"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend, the Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel, so the Duke will be attending," a palace spokesperson confirmed.

No details on when Harry will arrive were given or whether he will be expected to quarantine on arrival under the UK’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the Queen said in conclusion to the short statement. Source: Breakfast

Harry’s imminent return will be the first time he will see his family since the Sussexes’ explosive Oprah Winfrey interview; where they made a number of damning allegations about the Royal Family.

The Duchess told Winfrey that a senior royal, not thought to be The Queen or Prince Philip, had asked what colour skin her son might have.

Yesterday, the couple paid tribute to Prince Philip following the news of his death on their Archewell website.

Details on the funeral guest list will be made today.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
‘I hardly left my bedroom for three months' - Top business executive Theresa Gattung on burnout
2
Kiwi laundry drying methods challenged by American social media influencer
3
Kiwi woman in India 'suffering' after long-awaited return home delayed by temporary travel ban
4
Mongrel Mob members arrested in Waikato police meth bust
5
Health Ministry's handling of vaccines rollout 'shambolic' - rest home boss
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:32

Prince Philip's death a 'hugely significant loss' for NZ, says Jacinda Ardern
05:21

Looking back on Prince Philip's most memorable visits to NZ, the Pacific

Countries worldwide hit new records for Covid-19 cases and deaths
01:55

New Zealand to remember Prince Philip with memorial after formal funeral — Ardern