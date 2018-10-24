 

Prince Harry pays tribute to Fijian war vets at solemn Suva ceremony

A military band played solemn march, followed by a lone bugler’s haunting notes, as Prince Harry saluted the Fiji War Memorial in Suva today and laid a wreath.

The ceremony came during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first full day in Fiji, following their tour of Australia to kick off the Invictus Games.

Today’s ceremony was attended by Fijian officials and war veterans, some of whom served with the British Armed Forces. About 1250 Fijians currently serve in the British Army.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down at the island nation this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

The newlyweds were greeted yesterday evening with welcoming ceremony in Albert Park, during which Harry gamely downed a bowl kava to the delighted laugher of the crowd, followed by an evening reception with the Pacific nation’s president.

The royal couple have set aside three days to tour Fiji as they continue their first tour together.

The pair are set to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday.

The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says. Source: Breakfast

Some of the vets the Duke of Sussex met with today served with the British Armed Forces. Source: 1 NEWS
