Prince Harry not bothered if conservation appeal sounds 'hippy'

Prince Harry has shared a selection of trees on his joint Instagram profile with wife Meghan in the hope of raising awareness about the importance of conservation.

In his social initiative, called Looking Up, the Duke of Sussex posted pictures taken by National Geographic photographers to help raise awareness of the vital role trees play in the Earth's eco-system.

"Conservation used to be a specialist area, driven by science, but now it is fundamental to our survival and we must overcome greed, apathy and selfishness if we are to make real progress," he told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"This may well sound hippy to some, but we cannot afford to have a 'them or us' mentality. Humans and animals and their habitats fundamentally need to co-exist or within the next 10 years our problems across the globe will become even more unmanageable."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prince Harry spoke to the publication during a visit to a national park in Malawi.

He, along with his wife and baby son Archie, have so far visited four countries on their tour of southern Africa.