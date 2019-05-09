TODAY |

Prince Harry, Meghan to spend Christmas with Meghan's mother

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will spend Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

The royal couple have celebrated the festive season with their fellow royals - including Harry's brother Prince William, and father Prince Charles - at Queen Elizabeth's home in Sandringham for the past two years, but it has now been confirmed they will not be joining the other royals this year, as they will instead be spending time with Meghan's mother.

A statement from Buckingham Palace - which was posted to Twitter by royal reporter Omid Scobie - read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

The spokesperson then added that no further details on Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, and their holiday plans will be shared for security reasons.

This Christmas will mark the first for Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, whom they welcomed into the world in May.

And recently, it was claimed the tot has started to crawl, as well as beginning to get his first few teeth.

Amy Thompson, who met the royal couple when they visited Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor earlier this month, said: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

Whilst Duchess Meghan revealed as she spoke to a group of youngsters: "Archie's got two teeth. Tiny ones, right there."

Meghan and Prince Harry smile for the camera while holding newborn son Archie. Source: Associated Press
