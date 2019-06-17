TODAY |

Prince Harry, Meghan say they won't name Archie's godparents

Associated Press
Buckingham Palace says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not reveal the names of the godparents of their son Archie when he is christened this weekend.

The palace said in a statement that the christening at Windsor Castle overnight (NZ time) will be private and that "the godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private."

The decision sparked controversy in Britain's media on Thursday, in part because the royal couple's home was renovated with 2.4 million pounds ($NZ4 million) of taxpayer money.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic questioned why so much money was spent at a time when public services are under financial pressure.

Critics suggest that occasions like christenings should be public, but Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repeatedly signaled that they're entitled to privacy.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrate their first Father's Day together with their son Archie. Source: Associated Press
