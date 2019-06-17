Prince Harry, Meghan release touching photo of son Archie to mark Father's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their six-week-old son Archie for Father's Day in the UK.

The sepia-toned photo, posted today on the royal couple's Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry's arms and clutching his father's finger.

The post is captioned: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

The couple posted a picture of the baby's feet when Mother's Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan's first time as a mother.

The baby hadn't yet been born when the UK had its Mother's Day this year.