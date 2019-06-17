TODAY |

Prince Harry, Meghan release touching photo of son Archie to mark Father's Day

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their six-week-old son Archie for Father's Day in the UK.

The sepia-toned photo, posted today on the royal couple's Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry's arms and clutching his father's finger.

The post is captioned: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

The couple posted a picture of the baby's feet when Mother's Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan's first time as a mother.

The baby hadn't yet been born when the UK had its Mother's Day this year.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrate their first Father's Day together with their son Archie. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
The disgraced ex-Wallaby spoke at a Sydney church yesterday.
Israel Folau targets homosexuals, transgender youth in latest church sermon
2
Prince Harry, Meghan release touching photo of son Archie to mark Father's Day
3
Whanganui to benefit from $50 million training deal for Indian pilots
4
A second placed tournament finish was enough for the Kiwis in France.
Black Ferns Sevens claim World Series title, defeated in Biarritz final
5
Tsunami warning lifted for New Zealand after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this photo provided by the Intendencia de Antofagasta, miner Leonardo Condori is tended to by rescue workers after being pulled out of the San JosÃ© mine in Tocopilla, Chile, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Three Bolivian miners were trapped deep underground since Thursday night when the mine they were working in collapsed. Condori was rescued alive, another was found dead and a third is still missing. (Ricardo Rodriguez/Intendencia de Antofagasta via AP)

One Bolivian rescued, one dead after Chilean mine collapse
In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Duat Mai stands atop a dead whale at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Federal officials are asking waterfront landowners in western Washington to volunteer their properties to be the final resting place for dead gray whales.

Dead whales left to decompose on Washington waterfronts
00:22
Several passengers were injured in the incident at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Plane blows tyres, skids while landing on runway in the US
01:35
More than 400 enthusiastic riders competed in events inspired by equestrian sports.

Watch: Young competitors put hobby horses through their paces for Finnish Championships