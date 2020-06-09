Prince Harry, Meghan Markle working on TV show about equality

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly planning a television show focusing on female empowerment and racial inequality.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Source: Getty

The couple are said to be pitching their series to a string of network executives, with sources saying the programme will tackle discrimination and inequality, as the social issues are both close to Meghan's heart.

A source told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "They have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today's world.

"It will home in on race issues, something Meghan has always been passionate about. It's got quite a political stance and will also draw on feminism.

"They want the series to continue their vision of empowerment for young people."

The insider added that whilst Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, "will appear" in their proposed series, it won't focus on them, as the show will be "about 'normal people', not them".

The couple - who have 1-year-old son Archie together - will serve as producers on the project once it has found a home at a network.

Both Harry and Meghan have already begun careers on-screen, with Meghan enjoying a successful career as an actress before tying the knot with Harry in May 2018.

Since joining the royal family, the former Suits star has also leant her voice to the Disney+ documentary Elephants, whilst Harry is set to appear in a Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games next week.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Harry has woken up to racism after seeing the attacks made on his wife Meghan.

Biographer Omid Scobie - who penned glowing book Finding Freedom about the royal couple - suggested Harry's marriage to Meghan will have opened his eyes to the issues and abuse faced by people around the world.

He said: "Harry's journey to wokeness has been very public.

"Witnessing Meghan face racist remarks and commentary would have been the first time he'd seen someone he was close to affected by it in a certain way."

Scobie believes Harry will one day open up about his past mistakes, including dressing up as a Nazi at a party, which he has apologised for in the past.

In 2009, an old video surfaced showing the then-21-year-old prince using a racial slur towards an Army friend Ahmed Raza Khan.

Buckingham Palace said at the time: "Prince Harry fully understands how offensive this term can be and is extremely sorry."

Now, Scobie said: "He's on a journey and I do think at some point we'll hear him talk about that journey.