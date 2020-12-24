Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release cute family image for 2020 Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spreading the festive spirit after releasing their Christmas card for 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie illustrated for their 2020 Christmas card. Source: Mayhew / Twitter

The card features an artistic impression of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their son Archie and two dogs Pula and Guy.

The card was first shared on Twitter by animal charity Mayhew who said: “We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our patron, the Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community.”

A spokesperson for the royal couple said the small Christmas tree featured in the image had handmade ornaments and other decorations selected by Archie.

Meghan wrote a Christmas message of her own on Mayhew’s website, detailing her family’s charity work for the holiday season.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," she wrote.

"From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s card comes after Prince William and Kate released their annual card last week.