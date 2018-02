Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive suspicious package containing 'racist' message

London police say they are investigating a suspicious package that was sent to Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Source: 1 NEWS

The Metropolitan Police force says "a package containing a substance" was delivered to St. James's Palace, where Harry has his office, on February 12.

It says the substance "was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious."

The force said that detectives are investigating an offence of malicious communication in relation to the package. The Evening Standard newspaper says it contained a racist message.

The prince and Markle are due to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.