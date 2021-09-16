TODAY |

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle named in top 100 influential people

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been named by Time magazine as two of the world’s top 100 most influential people.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the cover of Time's magazine. Source: Supplied

It marks the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posed together formally for a magazine cover shoot.

Harry, who turned 37 Wednesday, is wearing all black and Markle is dressed in white.

In the special issue, the pair are praised for their charity work by Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen.

"Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame," he wrote.

"It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are.

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle."

Other names featured on the coveted list include gymnast Simone Biles, actor Kate Winslet and singer-songwriter Billie Eillish.

Daniel Faitaua
