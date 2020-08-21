Prince Harry, Meghan Markle call for an end to online hate, misinformation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say that it's time for online hate and misinformation to stop in order to make way for a healthy online community that can serve as a healthy escape.

The royal couple spoke during an online discussion with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which aims to provide positive digital platforms for young people. Harry and Markle are the president and vice president of the organization, respectively.

Markle said that at times, online discourse turns into a "pack of people ganging up on each other."

"Everyone's mental and emotional well-being are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with Covid-19 and our dependability on our devices right now," Markle said. "In the absence of human interaction, people are going online more than ever before to feel community. And unfortunately, which you rightly point out, when that community becomes divisive, when that community isn't a pack for good but is a pack of people ganging up on one another, I think what's challenging about that is that people don't feel an escape and it can probably feel very lonely in that space."

Prince Harry said that "solutions is the most important thing I learned in the Army."

"Don't come to the table with a problem unless you've got a solution. And I think this platform that you guys have created is just optimistic, right?" he told the group. "I know exactly what you guys need because there is a lot of negativity out there. There's a lot of noise. And the experts describe it as an attention economy, which is basically just a shouting match and it's sort of benefiting the wrong people. But with social media and the way that it can help so many individuals and groups be able to improve, be able to connect and be able to focus on the things that really matter and the things that bind us, rather than the things that divide us."

At one point, the prince said he felt like he and Markle might be "way too old for this conversation."

Indignant, Markle said: "Stop, we're not that old."

Her husband continued that it's people in their 20s and younger, including the couple's son Archie, who are going to inherit this world.