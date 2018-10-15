 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive in Australia ahead of packed Pacific tour

Kimberlee Downs
Australia Correspondent
1 NEWS
Topics
World
Kimberlee Downs
Royalty

The Royal Tour down under has officially begun. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Kimberlee Downs
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Paua
Four facing charges after massive illegal pāua bust
2
Missing Saudi journalist died during botched embassy interrogation, sources tell CNN
3
Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut.
'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd
4
Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry took a trip to the English county.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce they're expecting their first baby
5
Seven Sharp’s Arrun Soma took a look in the Marlborough Sounds.
'I've got my man back' - Dad emotional as he gets back on track with estranged teen at Outward Bound course
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Close up shot of pencils in classroom

Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality
Evening view of Gurja Himal - Dhaulagiri Himal - Nepal

Nine die in storm while climbing in Himalayas

01:49
One victim was left with a punctured lung following the incident near Toowoomba at the weekend.

Wildlife carer critically injured trying to save husband from kangaroo

Two metre bull shark leaps into tinnie on family fishing trip in north Queensland

'I'm not a baby' - Donald Trump bristles as he's reminded of Kim Jong Un's 'cruel kingdom'

1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America

Donald Trump, who recently said he and Kim Jong Un "fell in love" has bristled in a US TV interview when told the North Korean leader presides over "a cruel kingdom of repression".

Mr Trump told supporters earlier this month at a political rally he and Kim "fell in love".

"He wrote me beautiful letters. And they’re great letters. We fell in love," he said.

Veteran CBS 60 Minutes journalist Leslie Stahl read Mr Trump what she described as Mr Kim's "resume".

"He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression. Gulags, starvation, reports that he had his half-brother assassinated, slave labour, executions - this is a guy you love?" she asked.

Mr Trump responded: "I know all these things. I mean, I’m not a baby. I know these things."

He said his "love" comment was a a figure of speech.

"Look. Look. I like, I get along with him, OK?" he said.

"Let it be whatever it is. I get along with him really well. I have a good energy with him, I have a good chemistry with him. Look at the horrible threats that were made. No more threats. No more threats."

Mr Trump said that the day before he came into power, we were going to war with North Korea. I think it was going to end up in war".

"Now you don’t hear that. You don’t hear any talk of it. And he [Kim Jong Un] doesn't want to go to war, and we don't want to go to war, and he understands denuclearisation and he's agreed to it," he added.

"I do trust him. I trust him. That doesn’t mean I can’t be proven wrong." the President said.

Reminded of North Korea's gulags and public executions the US president told 60 Minutes "I know all these things". Source: Twitter/ 60 Minutes CBS
Topics
World
North America
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Jami-Lee Ross.
Watch live as Jami-Lee Ross speaks to media after levelling explosive allegations at National leader Simon Bridges
The Mongrel Mob member was shot dead last week.
Two senior Black Power members charged with murder over shooting death of Whanganui man in August
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
'Extraordinary', 'raw', 'deeply disappointed' - what National's MPs have to say about Simon Bridges' Jami-Lee Ross problem
The All Blacks first-five used a pole instead of goal posts as a target – and still nailed it.
Watch: Smiling assassin Damian McKenzie adds another tool to arsenal, nails goal-kicking with both feet
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?

Men accused of Christmas Day terror attack intended 'violent jihad,' Melbourne court told

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

It's obvious that three men accused of plotting a Christmas Day Melbourne terror attack wanted to "wage violent jihad" against non-believers, a jury at the Supreme Court of Victoria has been told.

Their plans were well and truly on foot by late October 2016 and in the following two months they bought bomb-making materials and machetes and scouted CBD locations, crown prosecutor Nick Papas QC says.

After weeks of evidence, the Crown is summing up its case against Hamza Abbas, 23, his cousin Abdullah Chaarani, 27, and Ahmed Mohamed, 25, who all deny knowledge and involvement in planning an attack on Federation Square two years ago.

Hamza's 24-year-old brother Ibrahim Abbas has already pleaded guilty to preparing for the attack and gave evidence he was a leader trying to recruit others for his cause.

But Mr Papas urged jurors today to reject that suggestion and find Ibrahim was not a leader, but a co-conspirator in a plan to "wage violent jihad against those they believed to be disbelievers".

He replayed CCTV of the foursome meeting at Federation Square days before their alleged attack was to take place.

An extremist video found on Chaarani's phone showed pictures of Federation Square, St Paul's Cathedral and the Yarra River and called for watchers to "come to martyrdom".

"The Crown says they're talking about this as a great place to cause lots of mayhem and injuries, lots of innocent people to be killed, the more the better," Mr Papas said of the CCTV.

Ibrahim described the gathering as a spontaneous drive to the city to get ice cream, during which he suggested the location might be good for an attack.

But Mr Papas said that contention was "ridiculous", and even Mohamed's wife had sent him a text that afternoon saying "I don't appreciate how secretive you're being".

Mohamed and Chaarani are accused of working on plans from October 2016, when it's alleged Mohamed saved a link to the Al Qaeda magazine article "How to make a bomb in the kitchen of your mom" and that he and Chaarani searched for information on sparkler explosives.

Mohamed and Ibrahim also purchased materials including light globes, pipes and Ramset cartridges, the prosecution argues.

It's alleged Hamza became involved from December, but did so with full knowledge of the sourcing of materials and other preparations.

He joined Mohamed, Chaarani and Ibrahim on the final of three trips to Clonbinane, when it's claimed they tested a bomb in a state forest.

When that failed it's alleged they moved to a new bomb-making method involving hydrogen peroxide, which Hamza and Mohamed were seen purchasing on CCTV.

"The Crown says (they thought) 'one way of setting off a bomb has failed, let's try the other way'," Mr Papas said.

The Crown closing continues.

Federation Square, before skyscrapers in the Melbourne CBD, and St Paul's Cathedral to the left. Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

Large swath of Florida Panhandle suffering four days after deadly Hurricane Michael

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

Crews with backhoes and other heavy equipment scooped up splintered boards, broken glass, chunks of asphalt and other debris in hurricane-flattened Mexico Beach today as the mayor held out hope for the 250 or so residents who may have tried to ride out the storm.

The death toll from Michael's destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17 on Sunday local time, with just one confirmed death so far in the Florida Panhandle town of about 1,000 people that took a direct hit from the hurricane and its 250 km/h winds last week.

Crews worked to clear building debris along with the rubble from a collapsed section of the beachfront highway.

Mayor Al Cathey estimated 250 residents stayed behind when the hurricane struck, and he said he remained hopeful about their fate. He said search-and-rescue teams in the beach town had already combed areas with the worst damage.

"If we lose only one life, to me that's going to be a miracle," Mr Cathey said.

He said enough food and water had been brought in for the residents who remain. Even some cellphone service had returned to the devastated community.

A framed portrait of Jesus was propped facing out of the window of Diana Hughes' home in Mexico Beach. She rode out the hurricane on the couch huddled with her dog and her ex-husband.

The storm peeled off a small section of the roof and a few inches of water got in the single-story house. But the pickup truck wouldn't start after getting swamped with water. Ms Hughes still had her home, but no way to leave it.

"We need a generator, but we just lack transportation," Ms Hughes said on her front porch. "We've got food and we've got water. But we've got to keep ice in the refrigerator so the food won't spoil. You can only eat so many crackers."

Candace Phillips sifts through what was her third-floor bedroom while returning to her damaged home in Mexico Beach, Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Source: Associated Press

President Donald Trump plans to visit Florida and Georgia on Monday to see the damage.

Four days after the storm struck, a large swath of the Panhandle was suffering, from little beach towns to the larger Panama City to rural communities miles from where the hurricane came ashore. More than 190,000 homes and businesses in Florida were without electricity, along with about 120,000 in Georgia.

"There are a lot of inland areas, some of these poor rural counties to the north of there. These counties took a devastating hit," Senator Marco Rubio said on NBC's Meet The Press.

"And we are talking about poor people, many of them are older, miles from each other, isolated in many cases from roads, including some dirt roads that are cut off right now. We haven't been able to reach those people in a number of days."

In downtown Marianna, Florida, the facades of historic buildings lay in pieces on the ground across from the courthouse. Jill Braxton stopped with a pickup truck loaded with hay, saying many people in rural areas nearby had trapped animals and needed supplies for their livestock.

"We're just trying to help some other people who may not be able to get out of their driveways for a couple of days," Ms Braxton said. 

"There was a girl that had trapped horses, horses that were down, and horses that really needed vet care that could not get there. There's been animals killed. People lost their cows."

Some victims stranded by the storm managed to summon relief by using logs to spell out "HELP" on the ground, officials in Bay County, which includes Mexico Beach, said in a Facebook post. Official said someone from another county was using an aerial mapping app, noticed the distress message and contacted authorities.

No details were released on who was stranded and what sort of help was needed.

A message reading "Help us Trump" is written on a damaged business from Hurricane Michael in Callaway, Florida. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

'I don't think it's a hoax' - President Trump backtracks over climate change claims

Associated Press
Topics
World
Environment
North America

President Donald Trump is backing off his claim that climate change is a hoax but says he doesn't know if it's manmade and suggests that the climate will "change back again."

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired last night, Trump said he doesn't want to put the US at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.

"I think something's happening. Something's changing and it'll change back again," he said. "I don't think it's a hoax. I think there's probably a difference. But I don't know that it's manmade. I will say this: I don't want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don't want to lose millions and millions of jobs."

Mr Trump called climate change a hoax in November 2012 when he sent a tweet stating, "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive." He later said he was joking about the Chinese connection, but in years since has continued to call global warming a hoax.

"I'm not denying climate change," he said in the interview. "But it could very well go back. You know, we're talking about over a ... millions of years."

As far as the climate "changing back," temperature records kept by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that the world hasn't had a cooler-than-average year since 1976 or a cooler-than-normal month since the end of 1985.

Trump, who is scheduled on Monday to visit areas of Georgia and Florida damaged by Hurricane Michael, also expressed doubt over scientists' findings linking the changing climate to more powerful hurricanes.

"They say that we had hurricanes that were far worse than what we just had with Michael," said Trump, who identified "they" as "people" after being pressed by "60 Minutes" correspondent Leslie Stahl. She asked, "What about the scientists who say it's worse than ever?" the president replied, "You'd have to show me the scientists because they have a very big political agenda."

Trump's comments came just days after a Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a warning that global warming would increase climate-related risks to health, livelihoods, food security, water supply, human security and economic growth.

The report detailed how Earth's weather, health and ecosystems would be in better shape if the world's leaders could somehow limit future human-caused warming.

Citing concerns about the pact's economic impact, Trump said in 2017 that the US will leave the Paris climate accord. The agreement set voluntary greenhouse gas emission targets in an effort to lessen the impact of fossil fuels.

On a different topic, Mr Trump told "60 Minutes" that he's been surprised by Washington being a tough, deceptive and divisive place, though some accuse the real estate mogul elected president of those same tactics.

"So I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys and blah, blah," he said. "Now I say they're babies."

He said the political people in Washington have changed his thinking.

"This is the most deceptive, vicious world. It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit and deception," he said. "You make a deal with somebody and it's like making a deal with - that table."

But President Trump has rejected global climate change action for economic reasons. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Environment
North America