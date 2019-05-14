TODAY |

Prince Harry, Meghan to have two kids 'maximum' due to environmental concerns

Associated Press
Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan will have no more than two children because of concerns for the environment.

In an interview with primatologist Jane Goodall for British Vogue, Harry said becoming a father in May had changed his perspective.

He said "I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children."

When Goodall added "Not too many," Harry said: "two, maximum."

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrate their first Father's Day together with their son Archie. Source: Associated Press

Harry interviewed Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

He said destruction of the environment was "terrifying," adding: "We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil."

Prince Harry says he and Meghan are “thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy”. Source: 1 NEWS
