Prince Harry jokes and chats with rugby fans at annual military game in London

Prince Harry has joined thousands of rugby fans at a London stadium to cheer on the annual British armed forces rugby match.

Prince Harry, uses a smartphone to take a photograph in the crowd watching the annual Army Navy armed forces rugby match at Twickenham, west London. Source: Associated Press

The 32-year-old prince, a former Army captain, was attending the 100th edition of the annual match between senior teams from the Army and the Royal Navy.

Prince Harry was at the match in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the charity for this year's game.

The royal has spearheaded the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured service personnel.