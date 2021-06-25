TODAY |

Prince Harry in London for unveiling of Princess Diana statue

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry has touched down in London ahead of the unveiling of a statue of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry, left, and Princess Diana. Source: 1 NEWS / Bang Showbiz

The Duke of Sussex jetted into England and will now quarantine as the final preparations are made for next Thursday’s ceremony, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

A spokeswoman for Harry confirmed the 36-year-old arrived safely and is staying with his cousin Princess Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage.

He will quarantine there for 10 days, but under current Covid-19 restrictions, can end his isolation on day five if he can provide negative tests.

Kensington Palace confirmed Harry and his brother, Prince William, will attend the ceremony along with Diana’s close family and others involved in organising the statue in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

According to reports, the unveiling was due to be a larger gathering but Covid-19 restrictions meant it had to be scaled back, with talks of a separate, larger event expected to take place in September.

Diana – William and Harry’s mother – was tragically killed in a car crash in 1997.

Daniel Faitaua
