Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay back $4.7 million to British taxpayers for Frogmore Cottage renovation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid back 2.4 mllion pounds (NZD$4.7 million) for the renovations to and refurbishing of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.

The couple paid the money thanks to the multi-million dollar Netflix deal struck by the duo as they sever ties with Britain’s public purse.

Last year the couple came under fire after the eye-watering cost of their renovation was revealed, paid for by taxpayers.

"This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the duke and his family," a statement from the Prince’s spokesperson said.