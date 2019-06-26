TODAY |

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay back $4.7 million to British taxpayers for Frogmore Cottage renovation

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid back 2.4 mllion pounds (NZD$4.7 million) for the renovations to and refurbishing of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor has been transformed from five separate homes into one property. Source: Breakfast

The couple paid the money thanks to the multi-million dollar Netflix deal struck by the duo as they sever ties with Britain’s public purse.

Last year the couple came under fire after the eye-watering cost of their renovation was revealed, paid for by taxpayers.

"This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the duke and his family," a statement from the Prince’s spokesperson said.

Prince Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money as part of the plans drawn up when they quit as senior working royals in March.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:58
Fair Go: Christchurch quake victims lose life savings and their home when project manager fails to deliver
2
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay back $4.7 million to British taxpayers for Frogmore Cottage renovation
3
Generous Fair Go viewer reimburses son ripped off by Waikato builder for his mother’s deck
4
Empty lifeboat found as search continues for survivors of capsized livestock ship
5
'Not lockdowns' - Controversial epidemiologist calls for end to ‘irrational’ Covid-19 elimination strategy
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:58

Fair Go: Christchurch quake victims lose life savings and their home when project manager fails to deliver

Man arrested over Birmingham stabbings that left one dead, seven injured

Aussie PM brushes off Facebook, Google threats over proposed news laws

Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil to become world's second-worst hit country