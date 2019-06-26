Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay back $4.7 million to British taxpayers for Frogmore Cottage renovation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid back 2.4 mllion pounds (NZD$4.7 million) for the renovations to and refurbishing of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.
The couple paid the money thanks to the multi-million dollar Netflix deal struck by the duo as they sever ties with Britain’s public purse.
Last year the couple came under fire after the eye-watering cost of their renovation was revealed, paid for by taxpayers.
"This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of the duke and his family," a statement from the Prince’s spokesperson said.
Prince Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money as part of the plans drawn up when they quit as senior working royals in March.