Prince Harry delivers heartfelt Christmas message to kids who lost parents in armed forces - 'You're part of a family'

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry donned a Santa suit and beard to deliver a Christmas message to nearly 200 young people who have lost a parent while they served in the British Armed Forces.

Your playlist will load after this ad

His video message was played at a party hosted by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers earlier this month, with the Prince encouraging the youngsters to "please cause as much chaos as humanly possible".

On a more serious note, he reminded the young people how strong they were because it is "incredibly hard" to lose a parent.

"Look around and realise you are part of a family," he said. "Your parents: they will never be forgotten. And you will never be forgotten."

The duke added he hoped the day would leave a smile on the kids’ faces and leave the younger children covered in food.

War widow Nikki Scott, Founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers said she was grateful for the message.

“It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them,” she said.

“The message was a surprise and the look on their faces was priceless. In the Christmas spirit, we thought we would share it here for all to enjoy!”