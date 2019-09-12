Prince Harry closes nearly $2 billion deal in 9/11 charity fundraiser

Prince Harry closed a deal worth nearly NZ$2 billion in London’s financial trading floor for an annual charity fundraiser honouring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Duke of Sussex manned the phones while traders guided him through negotiations to secure the deal.

