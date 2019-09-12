TODAY |

Prince Harry closes nearly $2 billion deal in 9/11 charity fundraiser

Prince Harry closed a deal worth nearly NZ$2 billion in London’s financial trading floor for an annual charity fundraiser honouring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Duke of Sussex manned the phones while traders guided him through negotiations to secure the deal.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, honoured the victims of 9/11 in a fundraiser event in London. He closed a nearly NZ$2 billion deal. Source: Associated Press

The event, which has been held by BGC Partners for the past 15 years, to honour the traders who died 18 years ago in the New York City World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001.

It was part of a charity event paying tribute to traders who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Source: 1 NEWS
